Conover Floyd Eubert Gantt Jr., 86, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Receiving of relatives and friends will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. The Gantt family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:30PM-2:45PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
6175 St. Peters Church Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
3:00PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
6175 St. Peters Church Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
