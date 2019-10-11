HICKORY Marcelle Hawn Gales, 97, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 8, 1922, in Catawba County to the late Guy and Vesta Hawn. Marcelle was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory. Her church and her faith in God were important in her life. Marcelle served many positions at her church including Sunday School Superintendent and Church Secretary, was a member of the Senior Citizen Group, assisted with the church newsletter, and was an active member of Kenworth Associates. Marcelle graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University and retired from WSPF Channel One Radio as a bookkeeper, but continued to work part time until the age of 77. She was a great, loving, God-fearing woman, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eric Gales and wife, Kim, of Newton; daughters, Donna Lumb and husband, David, of Gastonia, Julie Lawter and husband, Dennis, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Clay Lawter, Nicole Lawter and Erica Gales. A service to celebrate Marcelle's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. Richard Schwandt will officiate. Burial will follow at Saint Pauls Memorial Park in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Gales family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Gales family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
