November 18, 1942 - February 26, 2020 Our beloved Jimmy peacefully left this earth early morning, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. His love of life began Nov. 18, 1942, in Fayetteville, and then moved to Hickory with his parents as a baby. Graduating from Hickory High School in 1961, he was voted Most Likely to Succeed, Most Versatile and was a member of Student Council, the Key Club, Inter-Club Advisory President as well as in 11 other clubs, even the Garden Club! His family would tease him about being President of the club they hadn't made up yet. After one year at Davidson College, he married his high school sweetheart, Anna White (Gaither) and they both entered Wake Forest College where he graduated from Law School. They lived in High Point for only a year and returned to Hickory with their baby daughter, LeAnn to begin a law practice which grew for over 30 years. Leaving his practice in the early 2000's to be general counsel to Dale Jarrett began a chapter he loved to the fullest, but perhaps his greatest love and greatest chapter was the game of golf. Starting to play while at Wake, he mastered the game and went on to win many championships at LHCC and even met his idol Arnold Palmer once. He and friends had the unique opportunity several times to go to Augusta and be among all his idols, JackTigerand of course Arnold. Being able to build a home at Catawba Springs with his beautiful second wife, Diane; their daughter, Taylor and stepson, Nick, fulfilled a lifelong dreamto live on a course and both watch and play the game almost any day he wanted. We all feel sure he's somewhere now chipping in an eagle. He was the son of James Melford Gaither Sr. and Isabelle Johnson Gaither of Hickory; grandson, of James E. and Margaret Gaither of Hickory, and F.B. Johnson and Maude B. Johnson of Clinton. He had one grandson, James Davis, son of LeAnn and K.C. Kowalyk, Sewickley, Pa.; daughter, Taylor Lawson Gaither and boyfriend, Jordan Thacker, of Atlanta; stepson, Nick Nelson of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, John Gaither and girlfriend, Cassie Welsh, of Brevard; sister, Sue G. Pittman and husband, Randy Duckworth, Morganton; as well as a multitude of very close friends from many corners of the world, but especially Hickory. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating. The family will have a reception at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in the Jack Bass Memorial Building, following the service. Memorials may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Hickory, 750 3rd Ave. Pl., SE, Hickory NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
3:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
