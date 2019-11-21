NEWTON Albert Gaither, 88, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A full obituary will run in the Friday, Nov. 22, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton is honored to serve the Gaither family.
