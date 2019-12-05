HICKORY Col. George Patrick Furlong, 87, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Carolina Caring Hospice, after several months of declining health. Born Oct. 6, 1932, in Charlotte, George was one of three children born to James Francis Furlong II and Margaret Wentz Furlong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James "Buddy" Furlong II of Hickory, and his sister, Rena Oppenheimer Rosequist of Taos, N.M. He grew up in Hickory, where he graduated from Hickory High School in 1951 and started college at Lenoir-Rhyne. George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and was selected for Officers Candidate School the following year. He was a decorated combat veteran serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. George was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit for his service, among other decorations. Later in his Army career, he served at the NATO headquarters in Naples, Italy. George completed his military career at the Pentagon, where he retired in 1978 with the rank of colonel, after 25 years of service. After his retirement from the Army, he spent over 20 years as a military advisor with the GTE Corporation. George graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a bachelor's degree in business. He also obtained a master's degree from Boston University. After retirement, George moved back home to Hickory and married Sarah Sherrill Raney of Hickory. On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, George and Sarah celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. In their retirement, George and Sarah took up tennis, learned to sail, and spent over 15 years traveling around the world. Their shared love for travel took them all over Europe, Egypt, Morocco, Russia, Israel, China, and Hawaii. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Hilton Head, S.C., and Blowing Rock. He served on the Hickory City Planning Commission and the Board of Lenoir-Rhyne University. George was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Hickory, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member of the Hickory Landmark Society, the Hickory Art Museum, the First United Methodist Church in Hickory, and the ROMEO club (retired old men eating out). George is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Sherrill Raney Furlong; his ex-wife, Carlene Pola Furlong of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Theresa Furlong of Atlanta; son, Stephen Patrick Furlong (Cheryl) of Vienna, Va.; and grandsons, Matthew Furlong and Ryan Furlong of Vienna. Mr. Furlong is also survived by his stepdaughters, Lee Raney (Nick Marinaro) of Palo Alto, Calif., Debra Raney Latham (Jim Latham) of Raleigh, and Laura Raney (Russ Burns) of Arlington, Va.; stepgranddaughters, Sarah Latham of Raleigh, Olivia Latham of Raleigh, and Isabella Latham of Raleigh; and stepgrandsons, Patrick Marinaro of Boston, Mass., Matthew Marinaro of Boston, Sam Latham of Raleigh, and Samer El-Amine of Washington, D.C. The family would like to thank his private caregiver, Harold Chapman, and the staff of Carolina Caring Hospice for the dedicated and loving care he received. A memorial service for George Patrick Furlong will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Hickory. Members of the Rotary Club of Hickory will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive visitors in the parlor at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of George Patrick Furlong, and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
