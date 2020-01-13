MAIDEN Michael Dwayne Fulbright, 70, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Michael was born June 9, 1949, in Catawba County to the late Edward Fulbright and the late Bebe Frye Fulbright. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as the postmaster of Terrell and worked for the postal service for 32 years. Michael was a member of the American Legion Post 240 and Maiden Masonic Lodge 592. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jenny Barger. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rhonda Coffey Fulbright of the home; son, Michael Fulbright II and fiancée, Souriphanh Thiphaackone of Hickory; two daughters, Leslie Kiser and husband, Heath, of Maiden, Lynsey Hanson and husband, Michael, of Hickory; brother, Greg Fulbright; stepgrandson, Gabriel Deyton; four granddaughters, Jaiden Kiser, Kaley Kiser, Ashtyn Kiser, Arya Fulbright; and stepgranddaughter, Jocelyn Deyton The funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 2:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Fulbright family.
