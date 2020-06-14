Fulbright, Jerry Andrew

October 24, 1934 - June 10, 2020 Jerry Andrew Fulbright, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born Oct. 24, 1934, in Burke County, Jerry was the son of the late Kelly Oliver Fulbright and Fennie Knox Fulbright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie Fulbright, Olen Fulbright and Danny Fulbright; a sister, Betty Sue Fulbright. Jerry loved gardening, flowers, hunting, fishing and Bluegrass music. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Arcola Fulbright; four brothers, Herman Fulbright and wife, Leta, Luey Fulbright and wife, Judy, Mike Fulbright and wife, Reba and Ted Fulbright and wife, Doris. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.