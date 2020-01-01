NEWTON Elizabeth "Libby" Roseman Fulbright, 88, of Newton, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born July 13, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alma Yount Roseman. In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her husband, William Conway Fulbright. Libby was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church. Survivors include her children, Susan Fulbright of Newton, Richard Fulbright and wife, Kenetha, of Oak Island, Lea Ann Sloan and husband, Cliff, of Georgetown, S.C., Bradley Fulbright and wife, Kim, of Conover; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Mollie. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Richard Schwandt and the Rev. Dr. David Ludwig officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Fulbright family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
