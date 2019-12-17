NEWTON Bessie "Frankie" Campbell Fulbright, 97, of Newton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Brian Center Viewmont in Hickory. Born Oct. 31, 1922, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Leander Campbell and Esther McCloud Campbell. Frankie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her church and was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA (Startown) in Newton. In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Fulbright Sr.; sisters, Sula C. Mace, Rosa C. Fulbright, Ruby C. Lunceford; and brothers, Don Campbell, George Campbell and Marvin Campbell. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Simmons and husband, Gary, of Conover; sons, Charles Fulbright and wife, Sherry, of Maiden, Paul Fulbright Jr. of Hickory, Jerry Fulbright and wife, Ramona, of Claremont; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA (Startown), with the Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Memorial Park in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Fulbright family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. The family wishes to thank the staff of both PACE Newton and Brian Center Viewmont for their loving care of Frankie. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The Fulbright family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.