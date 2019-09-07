HICKORY Ted William Frye, 77, of Hickory, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Mr. Frye was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Earl Washington Frye and Montez Cecil Parker Frye. He served in the United States Army, and later was the owner and operator of 2 Fryes Mulch & Lawncare. He is survived by many friends and acquaintances. Warlick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
