KNOXVILLE, TENN. Elaine Fritz (Morrell Elaine Maness) completed her earthly life Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and joined her husband, Dr. William Able Fritz (Bill), in heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaye Elizabeth Smith and James Leach Maness; and by her sister, Rachel Elizabeth Maness, and her husband, Dr. Thomas Richard Williams Jr. Elaine is survived by her six children and their families: Sandra, Anna (Charles Dellinger), Marjorie, Elissa (Drew Harbinson), Rebecca (Ray Peedin), and Eric; 11 grandchildren: Lindsay, Leslie, Rachel, Elizabeth, Juliana, Jessica, DeAnna, Brittany, Evan, Erica, and Emily; 12 great-grandchildren and special "honorary" family members including Nancy, Donna, and Betty. She is also survived by her sister's beloved children, Thomas Richard Williams III (Dale), and Gaye (Rick Meade), and Sarah Proctor and families. Elaine was born in Bird City, Kan., Aug. 7, 1920, but spent her family life in Hickory. She worked part-time (well into her 80s) for Dietz & Taylor Jewelers. She resided in Knoxville, Tenn., for the last 14 years. "Mama Bear" as she was affectionately known, was an accomplished pianist, an excellent cook, and loved showing hospitality to friends and family. A private family graveside celebration will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. The family will have a light reception in her honor for family and friends at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Saturday, Aug. 31, from 3 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Village (formerly The Lutheran Home), 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Elaine Fritz and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
