RHODHISS The Rev. James "Jim" Lee Frisco Sr., 78, of Rhodhiss, moved to Heaven on our 53rd anniversary, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Born April, 25, 1941, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of James and Laura Frisco of Farmington Hills, Mich. James worshipped at Liberty Baptist Church. He graduated from Pensacola Bible Institute, and went on to be an Assistant Pastor, then Pastor of two churches. He dearly loved his family and church family, and was loved by all. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ellen Frisco; brother, Terry Frisco of Brighton, Mich.; son, James and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Amanda Gouge and husband, Shan, Jimmy Frisco, Lauren Webster and husband, Noah, and Zack Arrington; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Jedidiah Gouge, and Raiden Frisco. An open casket viewing will be held at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, Sunday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. The closed casket funeral will be held at Liberty Baptist Church by the Rev. Gene Gouge, Tuesday, Oct. 8. A receiving of friends and family will be held at 2 p.m., with funeral services at 3 p.m. Final resting place at Sunset Hills in Granite Falls. Please visit Bass Funeral Home website for further information. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Rev. Frisco.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES