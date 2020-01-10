Brent William Friar Sr. HICKORY Brent William Friar Sr., 79, of Hickory, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton after fighting Multiple Myeloma cancer for seven years. He was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Hickory to the late Johnny Friar and Verna Eckard Friar. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Donna Kilpatrick. Survivors include wife of 17 years, Dorothy; sister, Karen Pender, Fellsmere, Fla.; brother, Johnny and Debbie, Youngsville; sister, Jecelia Huffman Friar, Hickory; daughter, Sawn Martinez and Albert of Kenner La.; son, Brent II and Christy of Mooresville; stepson, Jamal Barcindebar and Lyndsay Evans of Carson City, Nev., stepdaughter, Gabriel Izquierdo Box and Kaylee of Hickory; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Brent lived a full and exciting life, after having served two tours in Vietnam as a Huey pilot and a mechanic. He made a living in aviation owning and operating several businesses, and spent time in El Salvador setting up Taca Airlines. Later in life he owned a Harley mechanic shop with his son in Southern California. Brent traveled the world for business and pleasure, meeting and making friends forever. He will be truly be missed by many.
