HICKORY Connie Urbanski Frenier, 63, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Born Jan. 27, 1956, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Ed and Lorraine Davis Urbanski. Connie was a dedicated wife, mother, gammy, sister, aunt, friend and teacher. Connie will be forever remembered for her love of family and friends and often showed that love through her various creative talents. Whether she was making T-shirt quilts, custom bath towels, paintings, or handmade greeting cards; her love for others is evident in all. If you knew her for 30 years or 3 minutes, Connie had a way of impacting your life for the better and leaves us with a great example to follow. She is survived by her husband, Tom Frenier of the home; sons, Brett Frenier and wife, Denise, of Raleigh, Blake Frenier and wife, Natalie, of Raleigh, Brad Frenier of Charlotte; grandchildren, Charley Frenier and Cooper Frenier, both of Raleigh; and two sisters, Sue Henson of Carmel, Ind., and Kathy Goffee of Ivanhoe, Ill. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory Friday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Whit Malone and Rev. Heather Davis officiating. Connie loved her job at Hickory Day School and her 21 years there brought her great joy. As a thank you, Hickory Day has put together a small memorial fund started in her name. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or the memorial fund. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Connie Urbanski Frenier and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
