DURHAM Jack D. Frei passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He grew up in Ashville. Jack served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of WCU and received a Master's Degree in Education from NCSU. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at Brogden Middle School for 36 years. He liked wood-working, traveling, hiking and walking hand in hand on the beach with his wife. He had a gentle soul. Mr. Frei is survived by his sweetheart of 64 1/2 years, Betty; his children, Jim, Liz, Doug and wife, Libby. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, prior to the service. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Carolina Piedmont Chapter, 3420 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215 or to Duke Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704. The family would like to thank Jack's caretakers, Tia Ellis, Rodney Owens and Duke Hospice. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., in Durham. Condolences may be sent at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.