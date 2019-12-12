Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... .DEVELOPING COASTAL LOW PRESSURE WILL INTERACT WITH A COLD AND DRY AIRMASS ACROSS WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING IN SOME AREAS, WHICH WILL LEAD TO FREEZING RAIN. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR AS A RESULT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. THIS INCLUDES AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT, THE I-40 CORRIDOR, AND THE NORTHERN CHARLOTTE SUBURBS. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. TREE BRANCHES AND POWER LINES WILL SAG, AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES COULD RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&