HICKORY Gerald Jeremiah Frederick, 37, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
