HICKORY Betty Annette Franklin, 54, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center after a recurrence of her cancer. Born Betty Annette Johnson in Wilkes County, Oct. 9, 1964, she was the daughter of Garvey and Shirley Wagoner Johnson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Franklin; and brothers, Garvey Johnson Jr. and Matthew Johnson. A loving mother, she was a caring and generous soul who spent her life giving to others and sharing Christ love. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Keith Franklin and wife, Jessica, of Granite Falls, Michael Franklin of Hickory; goddaughter, Layla Roten of Roaring River; sisters, Tammy Linville and husband, Bert, of Roaring River, Page Palmer and husband, Keith, of Roaring River, Pam Mitchell and husband, Ray, of North Wilkesboro; brothers, Michael Johnson of North Wilkesboro, Billy Johnson and wife, Patsy, of North Wilkesboro, Keith Johnson of Elkin; sisters-in-law, Darlene Lail of Hickory, Rosetta Patterson of Conover; brother-in-law, Danny Williamson and wife, Tanya; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 3:45 p.m., at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Bill Sturm and the Rev. Homer Greene will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SRBC'S; the Carolina Faith Riders; the Fallen Heroes, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; and the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
