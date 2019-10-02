COLUMBUS, Ga. Margaret Emily (Mocko) Frank, formerly of Montrose, Colo., passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbus, Ga. Margaret was born March 17, 1984, in Gettysburg, Pa., to John and Suzy (Malavasic) Mocko. She was the youngest of six siblings, and was the quintessential youngest child. From the moment she was born, she brought joy and light into the world. Margaret was blessed with strength, sass and a quick wit from early on. She leaves behind a hole so large in her parents' and siblings' hearts, words cannot describe the grief they feel. Her family moved to Montrose in 1996, and Margaret graduated from Montrose High School in 2002. She married her high school sweetheart and they had a son, Trace, who was Margaret's entire world. Margaret was a fierce mother, whose undying love for her son will be indelible in the minds and hearts of those who know and love her. Trace was Margaret's eternal best friend, and they share an unbreakable bond that her death will not sever. In 2010, Margaret began her own business selling hair accessories, and eventually developed a headband design of her own, the "Knot Twisted." Over the past nine years, at a storefront in Hickory, and countless markets, Margaret met many people, and she touched each one of their lives in a special way. She was proud of her business and the friends she made as a result. In 2016, during a tornado, Margaret met the love of her life, Matthew Frank. He sat in a bathroom with her because she was too scared to go outside, and that is when Margaret knew he was the one for her. On their fourth date, Margaret broke her ankle, because she had a propensity for falling down, and Matt took care of her and drove her all the way back to Colorado in time for her niece's graduation, and that is when the family knew that he was the one for Margaret. They married shortly after, and Margaret became stepmother to Elliot and Tommy. Though their time together was too short, Margaret loved Matt and her new family immensely. Margaret: wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, Lady Boss, maker, creative entrepreneur and slinger of headbands, was many things to so many of us, and her larger-than-life personality, laughter, hugs, friendship and love will be missed by all. Margaret leaves behind her husband Matthew Frank; son, Trace Chaney; stepsons, Elliot and Tommy Frank; parents, Suzy Malavasic, John and Caroline Mocko; and siblings, Suzanne and Tony Catalfomo, Kara Mocko, John Mocko, David and Krasi Mocko, and Lindsay and Brandon Wiley. Precious and special to her were nieces and nephew, Abby and Alina Sturgess, Emma and Callie Holcomb, Mikey and Svetlana Mocko; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as countless as the stars. Viewing hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. The funeral service will be held at Grace Community Church in Montrose, Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Grandview Cemetery in Montrose. After the burial, the family will receive visitors, and those who want to share their stories and love for Margaret are also welcome to attend a reception at the Holiday Inn Event Center in Montrose at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be designated to Margaret Mocko Frank Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank to benefit Margaret's son, Trace Chaney; or to Margaret's favorite charity, Amazing Gracie's Gift Foundation, www.amazinggraciesgift.org. Amazing Gracie's Gift Foundation is an organization that is dedicated to provide support, hope, and memories to families fighting pediatric cancer or a life threatening illness. The Foundation was established by Margaret's cousins, Geoff and Lisa (Mocko) Lawton, as a way to honor their daughter, Gracie, who died of cancer before she was two years old.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Landscaping Service Get Ready for FALL!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
Book Release: Lucky Dogs: Shake Paws Are you looking for an exciting read for your children? If the answer is yes, Author Cody L Clark has published an excellent book about acceptance. Even when people are different, we should accept them for who they are. In the story, Mayor Ruby thought Do…