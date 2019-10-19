BROOKFORD Lloyd Guy Fox, 83, of Brookford, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center. Lloyd was born in Catawba County Nov. 24, 1935, to the late Ben Fox Sr. and Bessie Roach Fox. He served in the National Guard and was retired from Carolina Mills. Lloyd also served as Alderman in Brookford for 12 years. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Fox Jr. and Maurice Fox. Survivors include his daughter, Talesia Fox Chester and husband, Jeremy Chester, of Vale; son, Jeff Fox; granddaughters, Amber Davis and husband, Damian, of Maiden, Ashley Sigmon of Hickory; five great-grandsons, Ethan Brown, Landon Brown, Bradee Davis, Jayven Helton, and Kamden Helton; brother, Bruce Fox and wife, Earlene; sister, Ramona Fox Johnson; niece, Dedra Whitener; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral will be in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Eric Blankenship of Unity Baptist Church, Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Burial at Brookford City Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the Dementia and Alzheimer Foundation at, www.act.alz.org. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
