SCITUATE, Mass. Katherine Jane (Cline) Fox, most recently of Scituate, Mass., passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the age of 86. Katherine was born Oct. 17, 1932, to the late Porter Franklin Cline and Juanita Jane Nelson Cline of Vale. Katherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Benny Fox Jr., with whom she resided in Brookford and Hildebran before moving to Massachusetts. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Jane Fox Dew of Hickory; and son, Steven Eric Fox of Hildebran. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Fox-Barber; son-in-law, the Rev. Grant Barber; and granddaughter, Kelsey Fox Barber, all of Whitman, Mass.; and a brother, Porter Franklin Cline Jr. of Vale. She is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Ramona Johnson of Hickory, Lloyd Fox of Hickory, Bruce and Earlene Fox of Lincolnton, and Lorene Fox of Hickory; along with many nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends. Katherine met her future husband while they were working at retail jobs in Hickory. While her husband finished college and became a teacher, Katherine became an active mother and housewife until she returned to retail sales with Roses Stores, from which she retired. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Brookford and later Westview United Methodist Church in Hickory. Katherine passed after a long and valiant struggle with both Alzheimer's disease and arthritis. The family would like to thank the staff at both Autumn Care of Drexel and, most especially, the staff at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate, for their loving care and support of Katherine and her family. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service with the private interment of ashes to follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Arthritis Foundation. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Katherine Jane (Cline) Fox.
