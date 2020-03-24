October 24, 1924 - March 17, 2020 Felicia Alice Fox, 95, passed away at her home, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born the daughter of Alexander and Bridget Kozloski, Oct. 24, 1924, in Throop, Pa. From 1944 to 1947, Felicia was a yeoman for the U.S. Naval Reserve stationed in Jacksonville, Fla. She attended the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1951 with a degree in political science. Thereafter, Felicia served for five years in Japan during the Korean War. She relocated to Catawba County to become a dairyman's wife and an educator at Maiden Elementary School for 22 years. Felicia was not only devoted to her country, she loved the English language, was an avid reader and crossword puzzler, world traveler, and animal lover. Active until the age of 94, Felicia bowled in the Hickory and Newton Seniors' leagues. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Townsend; son, Gordon Fox; brother, Benjamin Kozloski; and sister, Louise Hessler. She is survived by her sister, Clare Quinslisk; daughters, Lisa and Kim Fox; son, Greg Fox; granddaughter, Heather Kivett; grandson, Michael Fox; and great-grandson, Gavin Kivett. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in behalf of Felicia to the Humane Society of Catawba County. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
