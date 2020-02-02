Betty Fox August 24, 1943 - January 31, 2020 Betty Jane Starnes Fox, of Granite Falls, passed away, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Fox. Betty was the owner of Granite Affordable Forever Flower Arrangements. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Granite is serving the Fox family.

