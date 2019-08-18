HICKORY After almost 35 years in this world, Jessica Rose Fowler sits in the presence of our Heavenly Father; her life taken way too soon during a senseless act of violence. First and foremost, Jessica was a devoted mother to daughters, Raegan and Piper. She treasured her girls, embracing each fleeting moment she spent with them. Jessica was the beloved daughter of John and Pam Fowler of Warrensville; adored sister to Beverly and Raymond Philyaw of Hildebran, Jeannie Fowler of Butler, Tenn., and Barrett McGehee and Nicole Ciancaglione of Gibsonville; and cherished niece of Ann Townsend of Hudson, Boyd and Debbie Greene of Hudson, Steve and Mary Wagoner of West Jefferson, and Levi Jr. and Linda Vannoy of Bend, Ore. Jessica was also deeply loved by six nephews; six nieces; numerous cousins; and countless friends. In death, Jessica experienced a heavenly reunion with older brother, Greg Fowler; grandparents, Loni Bell Fowler, Levi Sr. and Merita Annas Vannoy; and uncle, Arnold D. Townsend. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Roxy Mitchem's family. Jessica loved Lilly and Jessica (Baby J) as if they had been her own. As much sorrow that comes with the deaths of these two best friends, comfort can be taken in the fact that neither of them had to walk their journey home alone. Jessica's memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Russell Sheets officiating. Receiving of family and friends will directly follow the ceremony. Please help us celebrate Jessica's life by bringing a printed photo memory to display during this gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously welcomed through www.gofundme.com/jessica-fowlermemorial-amp-legal-costs-fund. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory of Hickory is serving the Fowler family and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
