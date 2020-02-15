May 10, 1928 - February 14, 2020 Emma Evangeline Haynes Fowler, 91, of Maiden passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton. Born May 10, 1928, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Sankey and Pantha Edwards Haynes. Emma was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, husband, Estee Fowler; son, Kenneth Fowler; granddaughter, Marsha Lynne Fowler; brother, J.W. Haynes; and two sisters, Ruby Grigg and Lillian Presley preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are granddaughter, Melissa Fowler of Lawrenceville, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Janet Fowler of Maiden; and mumerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., at Living Word Church with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Primetimers at Living Word Church in Maiden; or Carolina Caring in Newton. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
