GRANITE FALLS Arnold Foster, 79, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Herbert Delaware Foster and Bertie Hefner Foster. Mr. Foster was a member of New Vision Baptist Fellowship and retired from Shuford Yarns. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Foster of the home; two sons, Jeffrey and wife, Lorena and Wesley Foster, both of Granite Falls; one granddaughter, Myra Foster; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Elijah; two sisters, Audrey Bost and husband, Bill, of Rutherford College, Elreta Harris Bentley and husband, Danny, of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at New Vision Baptist Fellowship, with the Revs. Ashley Crouse and Don Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Randy Harris, Aaron Miller, J.W. Gastor, David Lail, Chris Carlton, Nathan Fox, Perry Miller and Ethan Boyles. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Arnold Foster. Online condolences may made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
