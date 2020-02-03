April 24, 1925 - February 1, 2020 Jessie Edward Fortenberry of Hickory died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Catawba County, after an extended illness. He was born April 24, 1925, to Jessie C. Fortenberry and Nora Bradshaw Fortenberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Eddie and Billy; and eight siblings, Thelma F. Wycoff, Hattie F. Bass, Roy, Fred, Ethel F. Walker, Beulah F. Washburn, Minnie F. Lowman Lail, and Johnny. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mavis Hudson Fortenberry; two daughters, Marie Swink (Gene), Ellen Fortenberry; three grandchildren, Amy English (Tom), Jimmy Fortenberry (Leslie), Tracy Annas; five great-grandchildren, Jessie Huff (Bailey), Alex Huff, Kayla Fortenberry, Paizli Fortenberry, Spencer Bumgarner; and great-great-grandson, Jaxon Huff. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families; two sisters-in-law, Floy Fortenberry, Corene Johnson; and brother-in-law, Michael Hudson. Jessie was a second class petty officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II, in the Pacific Theater. He served on a transport ship, USS Queens (APA-103) and often talked about picking up wounded Marines from Iwo Jima. He worked as a machinist in hosiery mills for most of his working life. He also farmed, raising cows, pigs, and chickens, as well as planting and harvesting large gardens. He was instrumental in starting the George Hildebran Fire Department and First Responders. He served 20 years as a volunteer fireman and was assistant chief for the last few years. He was honored to donate over five gallons of blood to the America Red Cross during his lifetime. Jessie was an active member of Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, serving in many offices, including serving as a deacon for several terms. He was active in his younger days as an RA leader and softball coach for the boys in church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Thurman Roe officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Following the service will be interment in the Wilkies Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors presented by the U.S. Navy and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at a reception in the church fellowship hall following the interment. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or the George Hildebran Volunteer Fire Department/First Responders, 7470 George Hildebrand School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. The family would like to thank all the medical professionals who cared for Jessie over the past several months, especially, Jennifer Lambert at Hildebran Medical Clinic and the special staff at Carolina Caring. They also want to thank his in home caregivers, Peggy Lingerfelt, Byron and Hannah Buchanan, Kristie Metcalf and Kayla Fortenberry. A guestbook and obituary ae available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
