HICKORY Tyler Floyd, 22, of Hickory, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He was born Jan. 22, 1997, in Catawba County, the son of Glenn Allen Floyd Jr. and Kellie Rudisill Roark. Tyler was a very loving person who enjoyed making people laugh. He never met a stranger, and would give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar. The light of his life was his little sister, Sissy. He was a blessing to others when you were trying to be a blessing to him. He was a special gift of a person. He was a member of Catawba Valley Muscle, and a Cheesehead, and loved his Packers. He was often found picking on others about their teams. He loved to cook, and taught himself to play acoustical guitar. He will be greatly missed. He already is. He was preceded in death by stepfather, Luther Roark; grandmother, Linda Travis Floyd; and several great-grandparents. Survivors include his mother, Kellie Roark; sister, Olivia Roark; father, Glen Allen Floyd; grandparents, Hank and Rebecca Rudisill; grandfather, Glenn Alan Floyd Sr., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m., at the Community Baptist Church, 5262 Whitener Rd. in Hickory with the Rev. Eddie Reynolds and the Rev. Derrick Holland officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Roark and the Floyd families at www.drumfh-conover.com who is committed to Tyler's service arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
