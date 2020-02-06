May 9, 1938 - February 4, 2020 Mr. Thomas Leroy Flowers, 81, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels, following a period of declining health. Tom was born May 9, 1938, in Catawba County to the late Gordon Flowers and Martha Hilton Flowers. He worked at Centel Telephone Company for 35 years and served in the United States Navy. Tom was a devout, humble Christian, who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid bowler in the local senior leagues. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Bruce Flowers; brother, Henry Boyce Flowers; and brother-in-law, Robert Yoder. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dixie Guthrie Flowers; daughters, Tanya F. Reid and husband, Brian, Susan L. Flowers; son, Eric T. Flowers and wife, Erica; and grandchildren, Katie Reid, Corey Reid, David Blackburn, and Hunter Blackburn. Also surviving are sisters, Frances F. Yoder, Jewel F. Honeycutt and husband, David; sister-in-law, Donna Flowers; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m., at Sweetwater Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Joanne Glaser officiating. Inurnment will follow at Southside Cemetery in Newton. Military honors will be presented by the United States Navy and the Caldwell County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
