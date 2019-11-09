William W. Flowers Sr. CATAWBA Loving husband, father and grandfather, William Wesley Flowers Sr., 76, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Catawba County to the late Robert Walter Flowers and Rosa Lee Mathis Flowers Hughey. Wesley was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church, a 1962 graduate of Bandys High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jessie Flowers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shelia Jane Shuford Flowers, of the home; daughter, Shelia Annette Flowers of Tenn.; son, William Wesley "Willie" Flowers Jr. of Lincolnton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Bonnie Schmarkey of Catawba, Marcella Chrislip of Tenn., Lillie Ann Grant of Maiden, Lisa Sherrill of Sherills Ford and Tonya Isenhour of Catawba; and brother, Robbie Flowers of Catawba. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., at Gloryland Baptist Church in Lincolnton with the Revs. Macon Ballard and Ronnie Keever officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Gloryland Baptist Church, 3925 King Wilkinson Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Flowers family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!