William W. Flowers Sr. CATAWBA Loving husband, father and grandfather, William Wesley Flowers Sr., 76, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Catawba County to the late Robert Walter Flowers and Rosa Lee Mathis Flowers Hughey. Wesley was a member of Gloryland Baptist Church, a 1962 graduate of Bandys High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jessie Flowers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shelia Jane Shuford Flowers, of the home; daughter, Shelia Annette Flowers of Tenn.; son, William Wesley "Willie" Flowers Jr. of Lincolnton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Bonnie Schmarkey of Catawba, Marcella Chrislip of Tenn., Lillie Ann Grant of Maiden, Lisa Sherrill of Sherills Ford and Tonya Isenhour of Catawba; and brother, Robbie Flowers of Catawba. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., at Gloryland Baptist Church in Lincolnton with the Revs. Macon Ballard and Ronnie Keever officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Gloryland Baptist Church, 3925 King Wilkinson Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Flowers family.