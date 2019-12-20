TAYLORSVILLE Clara Jean Bumgarner Flowers, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 23at 2 p.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Flowers family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Flowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.