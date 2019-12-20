TAYLORSVILLE Clara Jean Bumgarner Flowers, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 23at 2 p.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Flowers family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
*Interior/Exterior Residential Painting *Exterior Pressure Washing (Family owned and operated since 1956) Darrell Williams, Quality Painting Statesville, NC 704-902-7675
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239