Gary Lee Flood, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The funeral service will be held Sunday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at Morningstar First Baptist Church. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
