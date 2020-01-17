GRANITE FALLS David George Flint, 89, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. There will be an informal family gathering Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Granite Funeral Home. All are welcome. A celebration of life service will take place later in the spring. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of David George Flint.