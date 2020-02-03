July 20, 1974 - February 1, 2020 Mrs. Jennifer Erica Gates Fletcher, 45, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Jennifer was born July 20, 1974, in Greer, S.C., to Levado Pressley Porter and the late Joseph F. Gates. She loved doing many different activities outdoors, such as fishing and hunting; and taking care of and riding horses on the family horse farm. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Christian Alexander Gates; and stepfather, Carl Porter. She is survived by her husband, Darryl Fletcher; daughter, Rachel Gates; grandson, Azaiah Farnsworth; stepson, Jonathan Fletcher and family; brother, Daniel J. Gates; niece, Aspen Gates; nephew, Easton Gates; and ste-brother, C.J. Porter and wife, Katie and family. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
