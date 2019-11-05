Felix "Lee" Fletcher CLAREMONT Felix Lee Fletcher, 59, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Lee's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, following the service. The Fletcher family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!