Felix "Lee" Fletcher CLAREMONT Felix Lee Fletcher, 59, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Lee's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, following the service. The Fletcher family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.