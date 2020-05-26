April 27, 1951 - May 24, 2020 Mrs. Blanch Ann Gullett Fitch, 69, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Carolinas Caring in Sherrills Ford, following a period of declining health. Blanch was born April 27, 1951, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Charles Gullett and Mary Charles Gullett. She was a member of the Hickory Church of Christ and retired from West Point Stevens. Blanch was a loving wife and mother. She loved her church and caring for other people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbi Jean Centers. She is survived by her husband, Troy Scott Fitch Sr. of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Fitch Wilson and husband, Darrell, of Connelly Springs; son, Troy Scott Fitch Jr. and wife, Vatina, of Shelby; grandchildren, Lauren Julia Fitch of Paintsville, Ky., and Kathryn Elizabeth Wilson of Connelly Springs; and aunt, Dovie Richardson. Also surviving are three nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, and two great-nephews. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance