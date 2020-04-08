February 18, 1958 - April 1, 2020 Leonard Michael Fisher, 62, of Hickory, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Many of his family and friends were able to bless him with prayers and encouragement in his final days. Born Feb. 18, 1958, in San Pedro, Calif., he was the son of Phyllis Ann (Wilks) Fisher and of the late Glenn Scott Fisher. Leonard is survived by his loving children, Jesse Fisher and spouse, Lindsay (May) Fisher and Misty (Fisher) Arnold and spouse, Zachary Arnold, both of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Anthem Kingston, Eden Quest, Asher Wild and Haven Grace. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur (Buddy) Philip Fisher and spouse, Holly Lynn (Buehler) Fisher; sister, Cheryl (Sherry) Ann (Fisher) Breedlove and spouse, Rory Breedlove; and sister, Kathleen Marie Fisher. For over a decade, "Lenny" spent his weekends ministering and sharing worship on the streets of Uptown Charlotte. His home welcomed many guests providing the "40 Day Retreat" for prayer and contemplation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, achieving the Third Degree status. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life memorial for Leonard Michael Fisher will be held by the family and will be announced at a later date. Friends may share stories, thoughts or memories at the Facebook group page, Remembering the Lionheart Lenny Fisher.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES