NEWTON Fred Conrad Fisher, 83, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton. Fred was born May 13, 1936, in Gaston County, to the late Flay and Pauline Martin Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Lutz Fisher. Fred is survived by his wife, Betty Hoke Fisher of the home; sister, Paula Mizell and husband, Ken Mizell, of Garner; son, Terry Conrad Fisher and wife, Irene Ahlquist-Fisher, of St. Marys, Ga.; stepgrandsons (Irene's sons), Eric Sivak and wife, Jenny Sivak, of Riva, Md., Dain Sivak of Augusta, Ga.; stepdaughters, (Betty's daughters), Karla and husband, Littlejohn McSwain, of Greenville, S.C., Rita and husband, Mark Deal, of Conover; and Betty's grandchildren, Walker and wife, Sarah McSwain, Kristin and husband, Eddie Bennett, Justin Deal, and Meredith and husband, Adam Keisler. The total combined families included nine living great-grandchildren and one deceased, Elizabeth Rose Keisler, as well as one great-great-granddaughter. Fred was an Army veteran and he served in the Army Reserves while he worked at General Electric Plant and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College and went on to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a claims specialist from 1967 until his retirement in 2001. Fred was an avid sports fan, from auto racing to football, baseball and especially college basketball. Duke basketball was his absolute favorite following. Fred also enjoyed gardening and cruising with the family, as well as traveling and cooking. A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Conover, with Dr. Gary Royals officiating. Additionally participating in the service will be Dr. Susan Roddey from Abernathy Laurels. The family will receive friends after the service at the church before driving to Hollywood Cemetery in Gastonia for the 2:30 p.m. burial. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Fisher family. Flowers should be sent to Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials in lieu of flowers should be addressed to FUMC or Alzheimer's Association and are also appreciated. Check the Burke Mortuary website, or for local non-internet florist, call ABC Florist in Newton.
