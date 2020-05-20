July 10, 1939 - May 18, 2020 Emma Lee Robinson Fisher, 80, of Asheboro, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Emma was born July 10, 1939, in Yancey County. She was a devoted Pastor's wife for 31 years. She was an administrative assistant at Sweetwater Elementary in Hickory, for many years, and later retired at Arrow International, in Asheboro. Emma was a passionate member of Center Cross Baptist Church. She was a member of N.C. Association of Educational Office Personnel, N.C. Baptist Minister's Wives Association, and Randolph Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Galen Robinson and Ruby Jo Geouge Robinson Chrisawn; husband of 44 years, the Rev. Richard Ray Fisher; sister, Donna Fox; and brother, Ray Robinson. Surviving are her daughters, Gerri Morrison and husband, Jimmy, of Hickory, Karlyn Sugg and husband, Michael, of Seagrove, Allison Lucas and husband, Randy, of Asheboro; son, Alan Fisher and significant other, Pat Gross, of Hickory; sister, Alice McMahan of Burnsville; and grandchildren, Courtney Phelps, Alex Morrison, Aaron Morrison, Matthew Fisher, Taylor Fisher, Raeanne Sugg, Grayson, Sugg, Kenan Sugg, Levi Lucas, and Logan Lucas. Due to restrictions on group gatherings, there will be a private graveside service Friday, May 22, at Center Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204; or to Center Cross Baptist Church, 1789 Center Cross Church Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205. Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.ridgefuneralhome.com
