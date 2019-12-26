James "Ken" Fishe CATAWBA James "Ken' Fishe, 86, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., at Browns Chapel UMC in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Tom Rawls FD Lic in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219