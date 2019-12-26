James "Ken" Fishe CATAWBA James "Ken' Fishe, 86, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., at Browns Chapel UMC in Catawba. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Tom Rawls FD Lic in Newton.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fishe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.