July 16, 1935 - April 20, 2020 Allen Holtzman Fielding, 84, of Claremont, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Born July 16, 1935, in Fauquier County, Va., he was the son of the late David Allen and Audrey Jenkins Fielding. Allen retired from GE where he worked for over 25 years. He loved to play bluegrass gospel music at Murray's Mill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Fielding; son, John David Fielding; two daughters, Donna Fielding and Sylvia Barney; and two sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Daryle Freeman Fielding of the home; stepdaughter, Carolyn Holman and husband, Buddy, of Mt. View; stepson, Greg Huffman of Conover; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Noel Barney of Harmony; special cousin, Fred Braudt and wife, Mary, of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews of Virginia. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 23, at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Holman officiating. The body will lie in state Thursday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden. The family will hold a public celebration of life service at a later date. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

Apr 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, April 23, 2020
12:00AM
Maiden City Cemetery
211 East Cemetery Street
Maiden, NC 28650
Apr 23
Body will lie in state
Thursday, April 23, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Burke Mortuary - Maiden
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
