July 16, 1935 - April 20, 2020 Allen Holtzman Fielding, 84 of Claremont, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Born July 16, 1935, in Fauquier County, Va., he was the son of the late David Allen and Audrey Jenkins Fielding. He entered the U. S. Navy May 3, 1954 and was discharged May 2, 1962. Allen retired from G.E. where he worked for over 25 years. He loved to play bluegrass gospel music at Murray's Mill. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Daryle Freeman Fielding, of the home. The family will hold a public celebration of life service at a later date.

