July 16, 1935 - April 20, 2020 Allen Holtzman Fielding, 84 of Claremont, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Born July 16, 1935, in Fauquier County, Va., he was the son of the late David Allen and Audrey Jenkins Fielding. He entered the U. S. Navy May 3, 1954 and was discharged May 2, 1962. Allen retired from G.E. where he worked for over 25 years. He loved to play bluegrass gospel music at Murray's Mill. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Daryle Freeman Fielding, of the home. The family will hold a public celebration of life service at a later date.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552