May 18, 1964 - December 29, 2020 Ms. Sharon Dawn Carter Ferguson, 55, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home in Kannapolis. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bethpage Presbyterian Church. Pastor Caroline East will officiate. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Ms. Ferguson was born May 18, 1964, in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Carter and Sarah Furr Carter. She was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School and Central Piedmont Community College, with an associate degree in Computer Technology. She served as a teacher's assistant and bus driver in Kannapolis City Schools for over 18 years, most recently at G.W. Carver Elementary School, helping elementary children to learn, grow and be loved. In addition to teaching, Sharon also volunteered with the A.L. Brown Marching Band and Guard helping her children and others to realize their potential. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader for her children. She was the loving mother of Logan and Tessa Ferguson, both of Kannapolis. She is also survived by her sister, Cindy Wilson of Charlotte; niece, Ashley Wilson of Charlotte; nephew, Joshua Wilson of Charlotte; and the father of her children, Chris Ferguson of Kannapolis. Memorials may be sent to Bethpage Presbyterian Church, 6200 Mooresville Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or to Kannapolis Education Foundation, 100 Denver St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com
