CONOVER Marie Blanche Hoeny Farr, formerly of Fletcher, N.C., passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her home in Conover, surrounded by her children and loving care givers. Marie was born in Pascagoula, Miss., Sept. 14, 1942, to Arthur John Hoeny and Mae Emilia LaFleur Hoeny. She was raised in Port Arthur, Texas, graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1960, and attended St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas, for two years before transferring to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where she graduated in 1964. Marie was a lifelong learner and went on to receive her master's degree in 1996 from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a beloved teacher in Buncombe and Henderson County Schools where she helped many children as a history teacher, Spanish teacher and English as a second language teacher. She earned her National Board Certification as an ESL teacher. Marie loved to travel and maintained many lifelong friendships around the world by active correspondence. She was an active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden. Five years ago she moved to Conover and attended St. Josephs Catholic Church in Newton. Marie loved reading, genealogy research and tending to her family and many lifelong friendships. Preceding her in death were her parents; and her older brother, Arthur John Hoeny Jr. Survivors include her sons, Lawrence Brown "Chip" Farr II (Berta) of Greenville, S.C., Tom Farr of Candler, Chris Farr of Candler, Andy Farr (Tina) of Hickory, Beth Williams (Kelsey) of Hickory; and her beloved grandchildren, Lars, Magnus, Simon, Lila, Sophie, Maddie, Ella, Davis and Walker. In addition, Marie hosted two exchange students while raising her own family, Jan Benthien and Frank Giger of Switzerland. The family wants to extend special thanks and appreciation to her dedicated caregivers who have given her the best quality of life with love and compassion: Sandy Austin, Sarah Embler, Margaret Carlton, Makayln Benge, Jeannie Godfrey, Lajeanna Lovelace, Melissa Bolden and Robbin Allen. We also want to thank Donna Sharman for bringing mom communion while she was homebound. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden. Burial will follow at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher. Memorials may be made to St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, or St. Josephs Catholic Church in Newton. A memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Piedmont Grading & Landscaping All Types of Skid Steer & Mini-Excavator Work Sow Yards Over seeding Small Clearing All Types of Hauling All Types of Landscaping Debris cleaning Luke Elder 828- 244-3898 or 828-632-9088
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!