CLAREMONT Eddie Lee Farley, 68, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Brian Center in Hickory. Born Feb. 4, 1951, he was the son of Victoria Greenard and the late Hugh B. Farley. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, with Pastor Gloria Easter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Glenda Rhinehart (Garland) of Maiden, Patricia McCombs (Wilfred) of Claremont, Addie McDaniels (Larry) of Claremont; one uncle; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the Farley family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Farley family.

