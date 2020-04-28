September 27, 1937 - April 26, 2020 Barbara Ann Giroux Holmes Farley, 82, of Newton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Essex County, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clement Giroux and Isabelle Dennett Giroux. Barbara was a proud veteran of the Women's Army Corps. She moved from New York to North Carolina in 1959, to raise her family and although she loved the south she always remained a Yankee at heart. She was a proud Green Bay Packer fan and loved Jeopardy. Barbara was an avid reader and crocheter. She was a loving mother and took that job very seriously. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Holmes, father of her children; second husband, Jerry Farley; and brothers, David, Fred and Bill. She is survived by her sons, Bob Holmes of Lenoir, Bill Holmes (Lynn) of Morganton, Joe Holmes (Nan) of Conover; daughters, Vickie Holmes of Newton, Beverly Lowe (Nelson) of Maiden, Martha Holmes of Hildebran; uncle, Walt S. Dennett of South Dakota; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins in New York and California. A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. The family will have a drop-in receiving Saturday, May 2, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.drumfh-conover.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Farley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.