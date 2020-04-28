September 27, 1937 - April 26, 2020 Barbara Ann Giroux Holmes Farley, 82, of Newton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Barbara was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Essex County, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clement Giroux and Isabelle Dennett Giroux. Barbara was a proud veteran of the Women's Army Corps. She moved from New York to North Carolina in 1959, to raise her family and although she loved the south she always remained a Yankee at heart. She was a proud Green Bay Packer fan and loved Jeopardy. Barbara was an avid reader and crocheter. She was a loving mother and took that job very seriously. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Holmes, father of her children; second husband, Jerry Farley; and brothers, David, Fred and Bill. She is survived by her sons, Bob Holmes of Lenoir, Bill Holmes (Lynn) of Morganton, Joe Holmes (Nan) of Conover; daughters, Vickie Holmes of Newton, Beverly Lowe (Nelson) of Maiden, Martha Holmes of Hildebran; uncle, Walt S. Dennett of South Dakota; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins in New York and California. A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. The family will have a drop-in receiving Saturday, May 2, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.drumfh-conover.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estmates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-320-3897