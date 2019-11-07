HICKORY Priscilla Ann Corpening Evans, 79, of 3rd St. Place SW in Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was born June 30, 1940, in Burke County, to the late Ira Webster Corpening and Mary Elizabeth Harshaw Corpening. She was a member of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, a graduate of Olive Hill High School, Winston-Salem State University, and retired from the Newton-Conover School System. She also was a former Worthy Matron for Pride of Hickory Chapter #519 Order of Eastern Stars, Daughters of Isis, and Order of the Golden Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonzo V. Evans; and siblings, Odell Corpening, Bill Corpening, Teddy I.W. Corpening, Arnell Thomas, and Mardrey Mae Banner. She leaves to cherish loving memoires her daughters, Teresa Evans of Los Angeles, Calif., Tamara N. Evans of Hickory; a grandson, Tannon N. Evans of Hickory; siblings, Hazel V. Evans and Laura E. Gilliam of Morganton, Shirlene Patterson of Lenoir; special nieces, Dorothy Dae of Charlotte, Kimberly Corpening of Morganton, Fleta Patterson and Karen Patterson of Winston-Salem; and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 12 p.m., at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cassandra Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:55 a.m., prior. Condolences may be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family of Priscilla Ann Corpening Evans.
