HICKORY Larry "Smiley" Wayne Evans, 75, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Catawba Memorial Hospital. Larry was born in Catawba County July 13, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pauline Evans; siblings, Elmer Evans, Geneva Watts, Leona Townsend, Jolene White, Jerry Evans, Dorothy Hoyle; and grandchildren, Austin Harris and Amber Tart. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Paulette Evans; daughters, Carmen Harris and husband, Lee, Gina Houston and husband, Lynn, Paige Tart and Katrina Evans; grandchildren, Marcus Houston and wife, Samantha, Mason Houston, Evan, Nathan and Owen Harris, and Quinton Tart; great-grandsons, William and Wyatt Houston; and siblings, Everette Evans and wife, Brenda and Shelba Jean Ledford. Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., in Conover. Pastor Brian Correll will be officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorial gifts may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
