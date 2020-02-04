July 15, 1937 - January 29, 2020 Earl Thomas Evans, 82, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born July 15, 1937, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Tom and Veola Fisher Evans. Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed reading and sketching. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Louis, Kenneth, and Sidney Evans. Survivors include his siblings, Lawrence Evans of Newton, Margaret Travis and husband, Randy, of Newton, William Evans and wife, Patricia, of Newton, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held today (Tuesday, Feb. 4), at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddie Sapoch officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hickory Village Memories for everything they did for Earl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Evans family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations. Catawba Memorial Park www.catawbamemorialpark.com

