August 21, 1951 - May 4, 2020 Brenda Kay Gilliam Evans, 68, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1951, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carl Leroy Gilliam and Ruth Knox Chester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ollis Shelby "Red" Chester. Brenda was a very active member of Icard Church of God, where she taught Sunday school and she sang in the choir and praise team. A hairdresser by trade, she worked with Shear Faith Hair Design. All who knew Brenda would say that she was a loving and generous person with a giving heart that was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was the most loving mother and grandmother and will be terribly missed. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Garland Wayne "Junior" Evans of the home; two children, Greg Evans of Connelly Springs and Karla Nicole "Nikki" Kovacik and husband, Peter of Wisconsin; two grandchildren, David Elijah Gilliam and Yahya Kovacik, both of Wisconsin; four siblings, Gary Gilliam and wife, Vivian, Roger Gilliam and wife Cheryl, Vicki Hodges and husband, Randy, and Eddie Gilliam and wife, Carolyn, all of Hickory; and six nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Icard Church of God with Pastors Tim Campbell and Dale Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Warlick's Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, prior to services. Memorials may be made to Icard Church of God, P.O. Box 514, Icard, NC 28666. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:30AM-12:00PM
3315 Icard Church of God Road
Connelly Springs, NC 28612
12:00PM
3315 Icard Church of God Road
Connelly Springs, NC 28612
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540